Bedford woman arrested for meth dealing, possession

The arrest was the result of a month-long Indiana State Police investigation.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford woman is facing two felony drug charges after her arrest on Labor Day.

The Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Drug Enforcement Section wrapped up a month-long drug investigation Monday. ISP got information that 22-year-old Brooklyn Smith was involved with dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in Lawrence County.

Troopers learned Smith would be arriving in Bedford from Louisville with meth on Labor Day. ISP found her speeding on State Road 37, north of U.S. 50 West. Troopers pulled her over for speeding and then searched the vehicle, which is when they found a meth pipe, digital scales, and meth residue in the car. They also found a loaded handgun in Smith's purse.

When police took her into custody, she told them there was meth hidden in her bra. That's when troopers found 4 ounces of methamphetamine. There was a male passenger in Smith's car, but he was released from the stop since the location of the meth didn't give probable cause to arrest him.

Smith is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on two charges:

Dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams (level 2 felony)

Possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams (level 3 felony)