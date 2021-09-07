Driver charged with hitting and killing student at Bartholomew County bus stop bonds out

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian posted $50,000 to bond out Tuesday afternoon.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind — 13News learned Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, bonded out of jail Thursday. he is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and passing school bus when arm signal is extended causing death.

He is accused of hitting and killing 16-year-old Lily Streeval just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 30. Witnesses said Streeval crossed South Gladstone Avenue to get onto her stopped school bus when a passing car didn't stop and hit her.

The car then took off. A witness to the student being hit went after the car.

"I thought, 'He ain't getting away with this. He just hit that kid,'" said witness Brian Rea.

According to court documents, when Rea caught up with Shankara Subramanian and told him he had hit a child, Shankara Subramanian tried to drive away and got stuck while turning around in a yard.

"I had to do what was right and not let him get away," Rea said.

Shankara Subramanian's white Honda civic had a shattered windshield, a dented hood and other damage.

According to court documents, he told officers he had seen flashing lights and hit something on his way to work.

A judge ordered Shankara Subramanian to surrender his passport. He was being held on a $500,000 bond, but only needed to come up with 10% ($50,000) to get out.

"I don't think this will ever go to court. That person didn't even stop when they hit her. He's not going to stay for trial," said Teri Burbrink, Streeval's mother. "Change the laws. Make it so that hit-and-run people can't get out of jail and run. They've already proven that's what they do."