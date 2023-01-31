Man arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old in Indiana grocery store

The mother said she was able to hold onto her child and when she started to scream, the suspect ran from the store.

MARION, Indiana — A mother said she held onto her 4-year-old child and screamed for help as a man tried to kidnap her child at a grocery store in Marion on Monday.

Jason Milliner, 37, of Marion, was arrested hours after the alleged attempted kidnapping.

Police said a woman went to the police department just before 4 p.m. Monday to report the attempted kidnapping. She told police she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man tried to grab her 4-year-old child.

She said she was able to hold onto her child and when she started to scream, the suspect ran from the store.

Officers went to the store and watched surveillance video of the suspect, who they identified as Milliner, and the truck he left the parking lot in.

The Marion Police Department posted photos on Facebook of Milliner outside of the grocery store and of his red truck that he left in.

The post asked the public for help identifying and locating the man.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Milliner hours after the incident occurred. They went to his home later in the day Monday to speak with him.

According to Marion PD, Milliner admitted that he was at the store earlier in the day and that the truck he left in was parked at his home.

Milliner was taken to the Marion Police Department, where he was interviewed by investigators and then arrested.