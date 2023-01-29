Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died.

Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.

Police said an autopsy will take place on Monday. Additional details about Ky'air’s death were not immediately available.

In December 2022, Ky'air and his brother Kason were kidnapped from the Short North Arts District.

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street for a DoorDash order and left her vehicle running and unlocked with the twins inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the restaurant's side door and got into the mother’s vehicle, police said.

Ky'air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport several hours later following the kidnapping. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis days later. Jackson was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping.