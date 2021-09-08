Report: 3 found dead in Lebanon apartment

Police said in a Facebook post they were conducting a death investigation at the residence on East Walnut Street.

The Lebanon Police Department provided few details of the investigation in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. The department said multiple agencies were assisting in the investigation in the 400 block of East Walnut Street.

According to our partners at the Lebanon Reporter, police said there are "a lot of moving parts going right now" in the investigation.

Sgt. Ryan Williamson told the newspaper the investigation will likely take all night as police try to determine how the victims died. He said that includes the possibility of a double murder and a suicide in the apartment.

A friend reportedly found the bodies of the victims around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Williamson said investigators aren't sure what time the deaths occurred.