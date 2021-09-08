Lawrence police investigating officer-involved shooting at bar early Monday

An officer-involved shooting occurred with an individual who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence early Monday morning.

Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff told 13News that just before 2 a.m., off-duty officers in the area of the 8000 block of Pendleton Pike heard shots fired and responded to a disturbance among individuals at Mar y Sol Bar and Grill.

Police say a disturbance between a group of people began with shots fired inside the bar & grill and spilled outside into the parking lot.

#Lawrence police say a man started firing shots after a large argument at Mar Sol bar & grill around 2:00 this morning. 2 off-duty police officers were in the parking lot at the time, 1 of them fired at the man who’s now in critical condition @ the hospital. @WTHRcom https://t.co/BnAVfZ1bqm pic.twitter.com/R6PMSXslfI — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) August 9, 2021

The two off-duty officers witnessed gunshots and returned fire.

An individual was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.