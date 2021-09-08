Lawrence police investigating officer-involved shooting at bar early Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence early Monday morning.
Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff told 13News that just before 2 a.m., off-duty officers in the area of the 8000 block of Pendleton Pike heard shots fired and responded to a disturbance among individuals at Mar y Sol Bar and Grill.
Police say a disturbance between a group of people began with shots fired inside the bar & grill and spilled outside into the parking lot.
The two off-duty officers witnessed gunshots and returned fire.
An individual was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is released.