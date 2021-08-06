Metro police investigate east side shooting that left 1 dead

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 8900 block of East 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' east side.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 8900 block of East 38th Street.

Officers called to the area on a report of a person shot found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The person was pronounced dead a short time later.