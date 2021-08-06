x
Crime

SWAT standoff in Lynn ends peacefully in man's arrest

A report of gunshots fired in the town of Lynn, Indiana led to the overnight standoff Friday.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com
the black handcuffs on wooden background. criminal justice

LYNN, Indiana — Eight agencies from three counties were involved in an overnight standoff that ended peacefully in Lynn Friday morning.

The Randolph County 911 Center received a report of shots fired on Franklin Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officers responded to the area, which is just east of Randolph Southern Junior-Senior High School, and set up a perimeter around the house. 

According the Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner, at approximately 6:50 Friday morning, SWAT teams from Randolph and Henry counties took the suspect into custody.

He was identified as 23-year-old Noah James Mills, and he was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. That charge is pending review from the Randolph County Prosecutor's Office.

