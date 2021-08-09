IMPD creates carjacking task force after increase in incidents

Marion County has reported a 52% increase in carjackings in 2021 compared to 2020, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced it has created a Carkjacking Task Force within its robbery branch in response to a large increase in reported carjackings.

"The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recognizes this surge of armed carjackings and is working diligently to identify, locate, arrest and deter those involved in these violent acts," IMPD said in a release shared on Facebook.

This task force will be comprised of IMPD Robbery Detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Officers and Special Agents with the FBI.

Suspects arrested for robbery as a result of a carjacking will have their case presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for review. Suspects may then be charged for being in violation of Federal law under Title 18 United States Code 2119, which carries a sentence of imprisonment up to 15 years in the Bureau of Prisons (if no serious bodily injury), up to 25 years (if serious bodily injury), or up to life in prison (if death results).

In 2021, 52% of all suspects arrested for carjacking were juveniles and 36% of all suspects for carjacking were under 16 years old, according to IMPD.

There were 112 carjacking incidents reported from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021. Of those incidents, about 20 had suspect arrests.