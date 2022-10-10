The teens said they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing car.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating after two teens were shot walking near 46th Street and Interstate 465 Monday morning.

The two male victims, one believed to be 15 and the other 16, according to Lawrence Police, said they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing car.

One teen was shot in his shoulder and other in his leg. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police at the scene.

Investigators are gathering evidence in the area but have not shared information about the suspect vehicle or what may have led to the shooting. They believe this is likely a contained, targeted event with no danger to the public.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 317-262-TIPS