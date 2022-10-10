Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a female victim inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of early Monday morning, police had not shared any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or shared if they had identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.