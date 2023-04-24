Lawrence PD investigating 3 suspected deadly overdoses

It is not yet known if the overdoses are related.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are investigating three suspected deadly overdoses from April 20.

Police first came across two unresponsive men in a car at a Lawrence park. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in the car and a white powder that tested positive for fentanyl.

An hour later, around 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sports Page Bar in the 4600 block of North Post Road. Police said two men were believed to have overdosed. They were rushed to the hospital where they died.