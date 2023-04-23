IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northeast side

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3600 North Dequincy Street shortly before 1 a.m. and found a man who appeared to be shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting death early Sunday in a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3600 North Dequincy Street shortly before 1 a.m. and found a man who appeared to be shot.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not shared his name.

Homicide detectives have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting or whether they have made any arrests in the case.

This is the same neighborhood where two men were shot and killed at a gas station Saturday afternoon.