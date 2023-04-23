Woman arrested in Renaissance School arson investigation

Firefighters were called to the Renaissance School in Warren Township early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman as part of an arson investigation at a far east side school Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Renaissance School at the corner of 30th Street and Post Road in Warren Township shortly before 6 a.m. and found fire on the front side of the building.

They quickly extinguished the flames and reported minor damage.

Police were called to detain a woman in the area at the time of the fire.

IMPD told 13News at the scene that she has been arrested.

An arson investigation is underway.

The school shares space with a Jane Pauley Community Health Center site, which was not scheduled to be open Sunday.

Classes are scheduled Monday at the school.