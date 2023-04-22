IMPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after North Emerson Avenue shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Indy's east side.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue.
Police haven't shared many details but confirm that officers investigating a report of a shooting found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the victims has been pronounced dead. The other person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
There's no word on what led to the shooting, and it's unknown if police have identified a suspect in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.