IMPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after North Emerson Avenue shooting

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Indy's east side.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details but confirm that officers investigating a report of a shooting found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims has been pronounced dead. The other person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There's no word on what led to the shooting, and it's unknown if police have identified a suspect in the case.