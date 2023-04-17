IMPD investigating deadly shooting on city's east side

The shooting happened Monday in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 34th Street, around 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's east side Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 34th Street, around 6:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the victim died.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.