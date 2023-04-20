Man hospitalized after suspect reportedly fires shots near 96th and Keystone in Indianapolis

A man, who police believe may have been nude and under the influence, randomly fired shots at cars on Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was hit by gunfire near 96th Street and Keystone on the north side of Indianapolis after police said a man fired shots from a car dealership at nearby cars on Thursday night.

Multiple departments responded to 3737 East 96th Street around 8:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

13News crews on scene reported police found a man inside the parking lot of a Porsche dealership near 3737 East 96th Street.

That man was allegedly shooting randomly at passing drivers.

IMPD reported the suspect fled prior to officers' arrival, but was located a short distance from the dealership and was arrested without incident.

The man reportedly discarded his handgun prior to the arrest.

IMPD said the man fired shots towards at least 4 vehicles - 2 were parked vehicles and 2 vehicles were in motion.

13News crews on scene reported two people that were inside the vehicles got into a car crash because of the gunfire.

An adult male driving his car was shot, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes the suspect was possibly suffering from a mental episode, and was possibly intoxicated or under the influence of a narcotic. He also may have been nude.