x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating east side shooting that critically injured man

Officers responded to the 3800 block of East 31st Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on the city's east side Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of East 31st Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if a suspect has been identified, was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Noblesville shooting suspect arrested in Tennessee

Before You Leave, Check This Out