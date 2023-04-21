IMPD investigating east side shooting that critically injured man

Officers responded to the 3800 block of East 31st Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on the city's east side Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of East 31st Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if a suspect has been identified, was immediately available.