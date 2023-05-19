x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lafayette 3-year-old shoots 2 people; leads to arrest of murder suspect

Trayshaun Smith, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Cook County, Illinois.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Allen
Lafayette police said a 3-year-old got ahold of a gun and fired a shot that hit two people Thursday, May 18, 2023 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mount Court, near U.S. 231 and Teal Road.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department tells 13News a 3-year-old shot two people Thursday night.

Officers were called to a hospital for two people with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Mount Court, near U.S. 231 and Teal Road. They then learned a 3-year-old had gotten ahold of a gun and fired a shot that hit two people.

The wounds were not life-threatening, but one of the victims turned out to be a wanted man. 

Police arrested 23-year-old Trayshaun Smith, of Lafayette, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Cook County, Illinois. The Lafayette Police Department is working with police in Illinois on the murder arrest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former IU student pleads guilty in dorm assault

Before You Leave, Check This Out