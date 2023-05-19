Lafayette 3-year-old shoots 2 people; leads to arrest of murder suspect

Trayshaun Smith, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Cook County, Illinois.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department tells 13News a 3-year-old shot two people Thursday night.

Officers were called to a hospital for two people with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Mount Court, near U.S. 231 and Teal Road. They then learned a 3-year-old had gotten ahold of a gun and fired a shot that hit two people.

The wounds were not life-threatening, but one of the victims turned out to be a wanted man.