IMPD: Person killed in Indianapolis shooting late Wednesday

A police spokesperson said officers are trying to determine where the crime happened.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot late Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

Police were called to Community East Hospital around 10 p.m. after a person with an apparent gunshot wound was taken there.

That victim later died from their injuries, police said.

An IMPD spokesperson said investigators don't know where the shooting happened, but are looking into whether there is a crime scene in in the 3400 block of East 38th Street.

There's no word on if police have determined a motive in the case or have identified a suspect.