1 dead in shooting at Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Greenwood.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Odell Lane and found a person dead around 2:45 p.m.

Schools in the area were briefly put on lockdown but were later released.

Police tell 13News they got a call from a homeowner that they shot a person trying to break into their home. Police found a man dead in an upstairs bedroom.