IMPD: 1 critical after Indianapolis shooting

It happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Clifton Street, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' near north side.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Clifton Street at Bertha Ross Park, which is just south of 38th and Dr. Martin Luther King Junior streets.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition with apparent gunshot injuries.

Police said two people have been detained, but it's not clear what role, if any, they may have played in the incident.