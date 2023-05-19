21-year-old man arrested for allegedly firing shots on I-465

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 18, police responded to a report of a person firing shots from inside a silver Ford Focus on I-465 east, near Mann Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots Thursday evening on Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side.

Minutes later, a trooper located the Ford Focus near East Street and Tulip Drive, along with assistance of other troopers and officers from IMPD.

ISP said the trooper pulled the vehicle over and detained the driver, later identified as Carlos Avelar of Indianapolis.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a gun, ammunition and empty shell casings.

Police arrested Avelar and took him to the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness.

ISP said there were no injuries reported in the incident.

According to ISP, this was the 22nd incident involving shots being fired on Indianapolis-area interstates in 2023. The Indianapolis District has also investigated 74 other incidents on local interstates where a gun was displayed or pointed without shots being fired.