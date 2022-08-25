Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on the city's near east side when she was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Johnny Viverette as a suspect based on video footage from nearby businesses. IMPD arrested Viverette less than one month after the shooting.

After pleading guilty to murder, Viverette received a 55-year sentence with 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by two years of probation.

"Sara Blackwood's life was tragically cut short while simply walking home from work. She was beloved by coworkers and friends for her thoughtful and curious spirit," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "We hope that this resolution brings closure to Sara Blackwood’s family, friends and all those affected by her death."

People experiencing fear, trauma and other concerns as a result of this incident are encouraged to seek assistance.

In Indianapolis, Gender Nexus and Indiana Youth Group, for people 21 and under, provide support services to the local community.

For immediate assistance, the national 24/7 hotlines are available through the Trans Lifeline (1-877-565-8860) and the Trevor Lifeline for people 25 years old and under (1-866-488-7386 or text the word START to 678678).