Arrest made in murder of transgender woman on Indy's near east side

Sara Blackwood, 39, was found shot off of East Washington Street near North Rural Street in October.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in the murder of a transgender woman on Oct. 11 on the near east side. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-old Johnny Viverette Jr. for murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender.

Sara Blackwood, 39, was found shot off of East Washington Street near North Rural Street in October. She was rushed to the hospital, but she later died.