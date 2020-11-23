Arrest made in murder of transgender woman on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in the murder of a transgender woman on Oct. 11 on the near east side. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-old Johnny Viverette Jr. for murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender.
Sara Blackwood, 39, was found shot off of East Washington Street near North Rural Street in October. She was rushed to the hospital, but she later died.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).