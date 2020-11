It happened just after 1 a.m. at 10 S. West Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

IMPD said the incident happened around 1 a.m. at 10 South West Street.

Officers who responded to a report of a person shot found a victim "with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

A police spokesperson said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.