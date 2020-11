Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Delmont Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say one person is dead in a shooting on the far northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the shooting on Delmont Drive, near E. 42nd Street and N. Mitthoeffer Road, around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim of the shooting is deceased, police said.

Homicide detectives are on the scene and their investigation is ongoing.