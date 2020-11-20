IMPD identifies officers involved in shooting on West 34th Street

On Nov. 13, 2020 at approximately 10 p.m., two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) police officers marked on to work off-duty employment at El Chila Sports Bar, 6380 W. 34th St.

At approximately 2 a.m., the officers were alerted by security guards that a disturbance was occurring outside near the entrance of the bar involving multiple people.

As the officers approached the crowd they observed a Latino male (Person #1) standing by a vehicle in the parking lot. Person #1 had a gun and allegedly pointed the gun toward the crowd.

Officers gave verbal commands for person #1 to drop the weapon. When person #1 failed to comply both officers fired their duty weapons striking him. Person #1 then ran from the scene toward High School Road.

After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended Person #1 near the intersection of 35th Street and North High School Road and began rendering medical aid.

IEMS arrived and transported Person #1 to Eskenazi Hospital. Person #1 is currently listed in stable condition and expected to survive injuries.

The firearm believed to belong to Person #1 was recovered in the parking lot near where the officers encountered him.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. A separate internal affairs investigation is also being conducted.

The officers who fired their weapons, both Latino males, are on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these incidents.

Person #1 was arrested and preliminarily charged with two counts of pointing a firearm (F6) and possession of a handgun without a license (MA).The final charging decision will be up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.