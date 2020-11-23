IMPD makes arrest in October homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives have made an arrest in a homicide that happened Oct. 27 — the city's 200th homicide of 2020.
On Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year-old Nathaniel Williams for his role in the homicide of 19-year-old Michael Williams.
It happened the night of Oct. 27 in an apartment complex on the city's west side. Officers were called to a report of a traffic accident in the 3600 block of Lawnview Lane in the El Dorado Apartments. They found Michael Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final decision on what charges will officially be filed.