Mullets and pickle pizza: Hitting the highlights of this year's state fair

The Dairy Bar sold SO many milkshakes and grilled cheeses, a breast cancer survivor won the USA Mullet Championships and pickle pizza became a delicacy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after 18 days of events, animals, and — let's not forget — the famed pickle pizza brought hundreds of thousands of people to the fairgrounds.

This year's fair attracted a total of 837,568 people, a slight increase from last year's 830,390 fairgoers.

That increase in attendance is pretty impressive considering the heat index was above 90 degrees for five of the 18 days the fair was in action.

Not only was attendance a success, but sales were, too. The state fair reported that many vendors and partners had record sales this year.

Some highlights from this year's fair?

Well, the Dairy Bar sold an unbelievable number of milkshakes and grilled cheese sandwiches— more than 62,000 milkshakes and 32,000 grilled cheese sandwiches to be exact.

And when it comes to food, pickle pizza is officially an award-winning delicacy. Pickle pizza took home the top spot at the 2022 Taste of the Fair. It beat out a boozy State Fair Mary topped with every deep friend snack imaginable, a Thin Mint milkshake, deep-fried cheese, deep-fried brownies and bison lettuce wraps. A flex.

Let us not forget the reason for the season: Exhibitors and projects. A grand total of 6,600 exhibitors from across the state showed or displayed nearly 46,000 animal and non-animal projects. That is quite simply, incredible.

“We are proud that no other State Fair brings 4-H project work and agriculture to life like the Indiana State Fair," said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director.

Speaking of showing or displaying. The fair hosted the USA Mullet Championships, where the nation's official mullet-ranking authority selected the best Indiana neck bandana in several categories.

For most, it was a chance to show off the might of their mullets for a shot at $500. For one contestant, though, the competition was a time to pay homage to a hairstyle that represents the boldness of life itself.

That contestant was Lissa Sears, an Indianapolis-based comedian who was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago. The color of her mullet pays tribute to that hard fight.

"After chemo, when I was bald, I wanted to grow it out into the mullet because I was like, 'What is the most opposite thing of bald?' It made total sense," Sears said.

She began growing her mullet in 2019. That mullet served her well, as she won the championship and secured a spot in the highly competitive "Top 25 for the Mane Event" this fall.

Overall, Hoye described the fair as a success and thanked everyone who helped make it happen.

And we have to agree. In the words of Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, we "had the time of our lives."

The state fair will return next year July 28-Aug. 20.