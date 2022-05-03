1 critical after shooting at gas station on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an east side gas station.
Police responded to a person shot at 1856 North Rural St. around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers located the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported the man to Methodist Hospital.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
