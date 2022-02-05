Dogs stolen from Hancock County animal shelter

The two boxers were set to be euthanized after they attacked a mail carrier.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Hancock County are trying to figure out who broke into an animal shelter and stole two dogs.

The dogs were set to be euthanized after they attacked a mail carrier last month. According to a spokesperson from Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management, the dogs have reportedly tried to attack people before.

The spokesperson also told 13News the mail carrier suffered a severe bodily injury when the two boxers attacked her.

Hancock County Sheriff's Department said the dogs were stolen sometime between the evening of April 26 and the morning of April 27.

Dog attacks against U.S. postal workers aren't new, but cases are rising. According to USPS, more than 5,800 employees were attacked by dogs in 2020.

With 26 attacks, Indianapolis ranked 14th, tied with Cincinnati, Phoenix and Philadelphia for cities having the most dog attacks on mail carriers that year. In 2019, Indianapolis ranked No. 18, with 21 reported dog bites. For more information about dog attacks against postal workers, click here.

Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management said the stolen dogs should be considered dangerous, and anyone who encounters the dogs should not approach them.

Instead, call the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 317-477-1199.

Authorities have collected evidence from the scene in hopes of catching the person — or people — responsible for stealing those two boxers.