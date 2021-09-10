Indiana State Police asking for help solving murder of IU student in 1977

Ann Harmeier was 20 years old and returning to IU when her car stalled on State Highway 37 near Martinsville. She was found dead five weeks later.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for help in the investigation into the 1977 murder of Indiana University student Ann Harmeier.

Harmeier was 20 years old and a junior at the school when her car stalled on State Highway 37, just north of Martinsville, as she was returning to campus.

Her body was discovered five weeks later, on Oct. 18, 1977, in a nearby cornfield.

Sept. 12 will mark 44 years since her disappearance.

ISP detectives are still pursuing all new leads in the case.

“Ann was a kind, generous and talented young woman who left a legacy of a beautiful life and unlimited potential,” said Scott Burnham, Ann’s cousin. “Her friends and extended family are committed to keeping Ann’s memory alive. We know that someone knows something about her murder and we remain hopeful that they will come forward with information that will solve this terrible crime.”

Anyone with information on Ann Harmeier case is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

A comprehensive list of cold case homicides along with more detailed information about each case can be found at ISP Cold Cases.