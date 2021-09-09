Gov. Holcomb visits Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

It's been one week since Afghan refugees began arriving at the military post.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Nearly one week after Afghan evacuees began arriving at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Governor Eric Holcomb went down for a visit.

Holcomb joined Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles on Wednesday to visit with some of the evacuees.

"I'm so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners in such a short time to help these evacuees," Gov. Holcomb said. "There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us."

Active duty and Indiana National Guard service members are stationed at Atterbury as part of a federal mission to help provide housing, medical care and transportation to the Afghans. They are also helping with logistics planning.