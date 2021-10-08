Victims of violent crime turn to IMPD's assistance fund

Victims of a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis in May are hoping to find help with the financial pain of their recovery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Living with pain every day is just not what most people have in mind, especially when that pain is the result of someone else's actions.

But that is just what has happened to retired schoolteacher Julie Payne. She became a good Samaritan and a victim of violence at the same time last spring during violent gunfire on her street in northwest Indianapolis.

"I was in front of my own home. It wasn't late at night. It was three o'clock on a Saturday afternoon," Payne said.

It was Saturday, May 29 as Payne arrived home to pick up her three teenagers. But she ended up coming to the rescue of neighbors she barely knows during a shooting rampage by Keith Allender Jr. The shooting was all caught on camera.

Allender reportedly shot her neighbor, Lance Stevens, and eventually Stevens' mother, as well. He fled the neighborhood, sparking a police pursuit with officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department before getting into a shootout where one police officer was shot five times.

Officer Elizabeth Iversen survived, thanks to her bulletproof vest. Lance Stevens' mother survived the shooting largely in part because she pulled over at Julie Payne's home a few houses from her son's house.

"She was shot in the face, she has a bullet right here and she had been shot in the chest," Payne told 13News.

Suddenly, Payne said, Allender struck her, ripping her clothing and left her in unbearable pain. Still, she comforted Stevens' three-year-old son. An officer flagged down by Payne helped Stevens' mother and instructed the retired teacher to grab the toddler, so he didn't have to see his grandmother receiving first aid for her serious gunshot wounds.

"I took him and moved him out and he had a half-bag of pretzels and potato chips," said Payne.

Paramedics transported Payne to the hospital. She had injuries from being crushed by the suspect's vehicle. The injuries left her with abrasions on her body and difficulties breathing from the impact of the hit.

Now, like the Stevenses, Payne has a new pain from the mounting medical bills.

"I have an ambulance bill for $2,174," she said. "I live maybe two miles from St. Vincent."

Her family attorney can only hope she gets the financial assistance she deserves.

"She's having medical care treatment for the physical injury and psychiatric care for the emotional trauma," said Nathaniel Lee.

Lee is a high-profile family and defense attorney who has practiced law in Indianapolis for years. He has a serious concern about the amount of gun violence that has increased in the Circle City. He has even a greater concern when that gunfire is part of what appears to be a random act of violence, like in this case.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has not left victims out of his plan to tackle the violence in the city.

"Once again, the City-County Council has approved monies in the area of victims assistance and for witness protection," said Hogsett.

Victims assistance money is again a large part of Hogsett's new city budget, presented to the council Monday night. The mayor has attended the funerals of some of the victims of violence over the years and even has met with some of their families when possible. He takes victims to get the help they need personally.

"I do believe that brings some sort of closure to what is probably going to be an open wound the rest of their lives," Hogsett said.

It is lives that are turned upside down with not only physical pain, but a financial pain, because of a random act of violence in their neighborhood. Now, both Julie Payne and Lance Stevens hope some of the money intended for victim relief is a reality for their own families. So far, both families say getting the support they need has been an uphill battle, seemingly clogged with red tape and few answers, as they work through the emotional and physical trauma of a violent day in their neighborhood.