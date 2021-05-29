IMPD releases video summary of May officer-involved shooting

Officer Elizabeth Iversen was shot five times during the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous report after the shooting happened.

IMPD has released a video detailing the events of a northwest side shooting that left an officer and two others injured.

It happened Saturday, May 29. It started around 3:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive, near West 62nd Street and Rodebaugh Road.

Keith Allender, 21, is accused of shooting a 38-year-old man who was doing yardwork on his property and his 61-year-old mother who was inside a car with a 3-year-old. The toddler was unharmed.

After shooting those two, police say Allender then drove away and intentionally hit a woman with his SUV.

Police said Allender then led officers on a chase. They tried to stop him around 3:45 near 62nd Street and Michigan Road, and police said he got out of his vehicle, shot at officers — hitting Officer Elizabeth Iversen's patrol car — and drove off again.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images and language.

When he finally stopped near West 30th Street and Riverside Drive, Allender and officers began shooting at each other. Five officers shot at Allender. During the exchange of gunfire, Iversen was shot five times.

Iversen was released from the hospital later that night. Allender was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene — one on the ground outside the driver's door of Allender's SUV and the other in the front passenger's seat.