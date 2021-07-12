IMPD asking for help identifying shooting suspects

Indianapolis police are asking for help identifying two people they said were involved in shooting Friday afternoon.
Police said around 5:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue on a report of a person shot.
Officers located a victim suffering from a gun shot wound. Medics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Aggravated Assault Detective at 317-327- 3892 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).