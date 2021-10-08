WATCH: Mayor Hogsett reveals plans to curb violent crime in Indianapolis

13Sunrise anchor Julia Moffitt sat down with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Tuesday morning to discuss his 2022 budget proposal further.

INDIANAPOLIS — During his 2020 budget proposal, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans to invest more money than ever before in public safety to help address the surge in violent crime in the state's capital.

13Sunrise anchor Julia Moffitt sat down with Hogsett Tuesday morning to discuss his plans further, including his response to critics claiming the money is going to failed policies from previous years.

"I'd say we're continuing to invest money in programs that have worked, but COVID-19 requires us to scale up to a level that we have never had the financial resources to do. And so, I think these types of investments will save lives."

