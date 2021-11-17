IMPD targeting reckless driving in school zones

IMPD is also targeting areas around the city where incidents of speeding and reckless driving are being reported.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is stepping up patrols in school zones and around the city targeting reckless and aggressive driving.

Since Sept. 10, officers have worked more than 250 hours in school zones. During that time officers stopped nearly 1,100 cars. Officers issued 1,363 tickets and warned 155 drivers.

IMPD is also targeting areas around the city where incidents of speeding and reckless driving are being reported. "Operation Slow Down" uses grant money to cover overtime for officers Thursday through Sunday nights during the peak complaint hours.

Since the end of June, officers have arrested 53 people in Operation Slow Down. They issued warnings to 510 drivers and gave tickets to 337 others.