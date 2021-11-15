x
IMPD asking for help finding 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter

Daisia Canady and her daughter, Dorlin, were last seen Nov. 11 in the area near Millersville Road and North Keystone Avenue.
Credit: IMPD
Pictured are 17-year-old runaway Daisia Canady and her 1-year-old child Dorlin Canady.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter.

Daisia Canady and her daughter, Dorlin, were last seen Nov. 11 on the city's northeast side, near Millersville Road and North Keystone Avenue.

Daisia is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dorlin is a ward of the state and IMPD wants to make sure she is safe. Dorlin is 24 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: IMPD
Dorlin Canady

Police did not give a clothing description for either Daisia or Dorlin.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact IMPD Missing Person Detective Jeremy Gray at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

