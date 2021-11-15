IMPD asking for help finding 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter

Daisia Canady and her daughter, Dorlin, were last seen Nov. 11 in the area near Millersville Road and North Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter.

Daisia Canady and her daughter, Dorlin, were last seen Nov. 11 on the city's northeast side, near Millersville Road and North Keystone Avenue.

Daisia is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dorlin is a ward of the state and IMPD wants to make sure she is safe. Dorlin is 24 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not give a clothing description for either Daisia or Dorlin.