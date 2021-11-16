Metro police investigate deadly North Shadeland Avenue crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a two-car collision on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Metro police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue, which is just south of 71st Street.
Few details were immediately available, but a department spokesperson told 13News that certified crash investigators had been called to the scene after one person died after the crash.
There's no word on whether anyone else was injured in the accident.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- Ezra Blount, 9-year-old severely injured at Astroworld Festival, has died, family attorney says
- Amazon announces Black Friday deals
- Indianapolis company plans to buy Christmas presents for 500 local kids
- No public defender for Vauhxx Booker in reported racially motivated attack
- Father, daughter found alive after small plane crash in Pennsylvania
- Low-income families could get $1,800 per child Dec. 15, but must register immediately
- Good Samaritan uses Ring camera to alert family, save pets from house fire
- Riley doctor on kids' COVID vaccine: 'Get whatever vaccine they can get'