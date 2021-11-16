Metro police investigate deadly North Shadeland Avenue crash

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a two-car collision on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Metro police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue, which is just south of 71st Street.

Few details were immediately available, but a department spokesperson told 13News that certified crash investigators had been called to the scene after one person died after the crash.

There's no word on whether anyone else was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.