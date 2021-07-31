IMPD: 'Several' people shot at near northwest side funeral home

The shooting happened at 1134 W. 30th Street, which is the location of Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people were shot at a funeral home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 1134 W. 30th Street, which is the location of Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care.

IMPD said officers responded to the area on a report of a person shot and arrived to find "several" people who had been shot.

It's unclear at this point how many people were injured. However, IMPD said at least one person is considered in critical condition.

After the shooting, officers shut down the 1100 block of W. 30th Street near Clifton Street to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.