4 people in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive, which is near 42nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's northeast side early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive, which is near 42nd street and Pendleton Pike.

Police were called to the scene and found four people had been shot. All four people are listed in critical condition.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday police were on the scene investigating.