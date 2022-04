One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition on the far east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 6 p.m. in the 9300 block of Meadowlark Drive, just northeast of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

The officers arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot. Police said the victim is in critical condition.