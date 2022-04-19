IMPD: Near southeast side shooting victim dies after showing up at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a deadly shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on April 17, IMPD officers responded to the 2700 block of South State Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers located evidence that shots had been fired but no victim.
Afterward, officers responded to a walk-in person shot at an area hospital. A man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and died there on Monday.
An investigation revealed that the man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Jujuan Finch Jr., was shot in the 2700 block of South State Avenue.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.