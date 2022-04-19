IMPD: Near southeast side shooting victim dies after showing up at hospital

Police determined the shooting happened in the 2700 block of South State Avenue early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a deadly shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on April 17, IMPD officers responded to the 2700 block of South State Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers located evidence that shots had been fired but no victim.

Afterward, officers responded to a walk-in person shot at an area hospital. A man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and died there on Monday.

An investigation revealed that the man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Jujuan Finch Jr., was shot in the 2700 block of South State Avenue.