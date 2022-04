IMPD officers responded to the 8100 block of Lafayette Road, near West 86th Street, shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Thursday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 8100 block of Lafayette Road, near West 86th Street, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers found a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared information on a suspect or possible motive at this time.