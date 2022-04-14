Man dead in shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 30th Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot. After not finding anything at that intersection, officers traveled south, finding a man who had been shot in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive, just south of East 30th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said they believe a male suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 truck north on Sherman and then west down 30th Street.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.