Person found shot on Mass Ave near Bottleworks District, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, which is adjacent to the Bottleworks Hotel.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers say they found a man who was critically injured in a shooting on Mass Ave. across the street from the Bottleworks District on Tuesday.

Officers were called downtown just before 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting. IMPD said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, which is adjacent to the Bottleworks Hotel.

When they arrived, IMPD said they found a man near a red car in the area who had been shot. The department initially said the man was "awake and breathing" but didn't give further details about his condition or identity.

IMPD Officer William Young later confirmed the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At the time of publishing, IMPD said no suspects had been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

This shooting follows a violent couple of days in Indianapolis that left four people dead and several others injured.

A man died hours after being critically wounded in a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Less than 12 hours later, a man was killed and five other people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a birthday party on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

And on Sunday night, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the east side. The teen was identified as Michael Duerson III, who was a student at Ben Davis High School.

The school released a statement Monday afternoon:

"We were saddened to learn of the death of Ben Davis High School student Michael Duerson III, and our hearts go out to his family at this very difficult time. Grief support is available for students and staff at Ben Davis as they mourn this loss."