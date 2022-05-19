Man convicted in 2019 Indianapolis murder, robbery

Gerald Beamon's body was found in a vacant apartment on North Ruckle Street in March 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge convicted a man for the murder and armed robbery of an acquaintance in 2019.

Ron-Ricco Duncan was convicted Tuesday for murdering Gerald Beamon during the robbery in March 2019.

Beamon's body was found inside a vacant apartment in the 3200 block of North Ruckle Street two days after his family had reported him missing. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, he was face down with multiple shell casings surrounding his body.

Beamon's family said he was last seen walking toward the apartment with Duncan. Witnesses said they heard gunshots about a half-hour after the men started walking.

Investigators determined Duncan spoke with Beamon via social media before the robbery and Duncan reportedly told friends about Beamon's death on social media after the shooting.

Duncan told police he had been friends with Beamon since high school and the men had worked together at a restaurant. According to the prosecutor's office, he eventually told investigators he helped set up a robbery involving Beamon. During the robbery, Beamon was shot and killed.