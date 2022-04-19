1 killed, 1 wounded in Richmond shooting

Police tell 13News 18-year-old Nathaniel Reed died from his injuries, while Adolfo Armenta, also 18, was treated and released from Reid Health.

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Police officers were dispatched to the area near South 8th and South A streets around 2 p.m. on a report of a shooting, Officers arrived to find two 18-year-old men who had been shot.

Police tell 13News Nathaniel Reed died from his injuries, while Adolfo Armenta was treated and released from Reid Health.