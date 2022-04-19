1 killed, 1 wounded in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.
Richmond Police officers were dispatched to the area near South 8th and South A streets around 2 p.m. on a report of a shooting, Officers arrived to find two 18-year-old men who had been shot.
Police tell 13News Nathaniel Reed died from his injuries, while Adolfo Armenta was treated and released from Reid Health.
No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said, and no information about a potential suspect or motive was available at this time.